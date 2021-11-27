Leeds Review: Thewlis Cocktail Lounge offering two for £15 cocktails
I visited Thewlis cocktail bar on a Saturday night for a round of cocktails ahead of dinner and was met by a lovely looking establishment fit with booths for comfort as well as great bar service.
Upon entry the bar was very full but the door staff were happy for us to make home at the bar until such time as a table became available.
Despite being so busy the service was quick and effective.
I was pleasantly surprised to discover that on a Saturday night, prior to 6pm, that two for £15 cocktails were on offer. This was made better by the bartender encouraging us to order again minutes before 6pm in order to allow us to further take advantage of the great price.
While only available until 6pm on Saturday this offer offer is available from 4pm until close during the week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night.
The drinks once delivered were not just incredibly tasty and enjoyable but presented wonderfully well.
No sooner had we began enjoying our first cocktails then a very helpful member of stuff had pointed us in the direction of a now available and freshly cleaned booth.
Once sat table service was also available to avoid the need to constantly go up and down from the bar.
The atmosphere was a fun and vibrant one which after months months of lockdown was a pleasure to be apart of. Tables were full of people enjoying their evenings with many dressed ready for a bite to eat after a few drinks.
A list of some of the drinks included as part of the two for £15 offer were the Aperol Spritz, containing Aperol, Vaporetto Prosecco & soda, which came presented in a larger glass with ice to give the drink a refreshing to feel and taste and the classic Margarita containing Tequila, triple sec, lime juice and agave syrup.
While not tried on this visit Thewlis has recently just unveiled a new pizza menu for any visitors who want a bite to eat while enjoying the terrifically priced cocktails.
It was an expensive night of drinks but with such a vibrant atmosphere and delicious cocktails it made for an ideal starting point for a lovely evening in Leeds City Centre.
Address: 18 Park Row, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 5JA
Opening hours: Wed, Thurs, 4pm-10pm; Fri, 4pm-11pm; Sat, 12pm-midnight; Sun, 12pm-10pm
Website: https://www.thewliscocktails.co.uk/
Value: 8/10
Atmosphere: 7/10
Service: 8/10
