Here are the best 10 restaurants in Otley according to Tripadvisor reviews

Leeds restaurants: The best places to eat in Otley according to Tripadvisor reviews

The market town of Otley boasts an impressive array of pubs and restaurants.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 1st October 2021, 5:21 pm

Whether you're after a traditional pub, a charming curry house or a Thai takeaway, there's something to tempt everyone away from Leeds city centre. Here, we've put together a list of the best 10 places to eat in the town, according to Tripadvisor reviews:

1. Westbourne Spice

This charming curry house on Bradford Road is ranked Otley’s best restaurant on Tripadvisor. Reviewers praised the friendly service, ‘outstanding’ food and generous portions. The menu includes all the curry house favourites, or try something different - like the Persian-style sweet and sour curry.

Photo Sales

2. The Mill Bar and Bistro

The Mill Bar and Bistro is located in a beautiful former textile mill along the River Wharfe. The a la carte menu includes braised featherblade of beef, grilled seabass fillet and a choice of four burgers, or choose three courses from the set menu for £20.

Photo Sales

3. The Fleece

This traditional pub offers guests and dogs a warm welcome, boasting a double-sided log burner which is the focal point of the main bar. Expect hearty pub grub using ingredients from local suppliers, like the Hunter’s Chicken, wholetail breaded scampi and a steak and ale pot pie.

Photo Sales

4. M'Deena

M'Deena serves Lebanese and Moroccan cuisine in the heart of Otley. One reviewer said: "Lots of choice on the menu including vegan and vegetarian options. Food was served efficiently and tasted delicious - full of flavour!"

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
OtleyTripAdvisorLeedsThai
Next Page
Page 1 of 3