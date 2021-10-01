Whether you're after a traditional pub, a charming curry house or a Thai takeaway, there's something to tempt everyone away from Leeds city centre. Here, we've put together a list of the best 10 places to eat in the town, according to Tripadvisor reviews:
1. Westbourne Spice
This charming curry house on Bradford Road is ranked Otley’s best restaurant on Tripadvisor. Reviewers praised the friendly service, ‘outstanding’ food and generous portions. The menu includes all the curry house favourites, or try something different - like the Persian-style sweet and sour curry.
2. The Mill Bar and Bistro
The Mill Bar and Bistro is located in a beautiful former textile mill along the River Wharfe. The a la carte menu includes braised featherblade of beef, grilled seabass fillet and a choice of four burgers, or choose three courses from the set menu for £20.
3. The Fleece
This traditional pub offers guests and dogs a warm welcome, boasting a double-sided log burner which is the focal point of the main bar. Expect hearty pub grub using ingredients from local suppliers, like the Hunter’s Chicken, wholetail breaded scampi and a steak and ale pot pie.
4. M'Deena
M'Deena serves Lebanese and Moroccan cuisine in the heart of Otley. One reviewer said: "Lots of choice on the menu including vegan and vegetarian options. Food was served efficiently and tasted delicious - full of flavour!"
Photo: Google