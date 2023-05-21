Leeds’ food scene has flourished into one of the best in the country, with fabulous new restaurants popping up every month.
From fine-dining restaurants to street food joints, there is so much choice when it comes to dining out in the city. We are lucky enough to get to review the city’s restaurants here at the Yorkshire Evening Post, and we’ve rounded-up the best-rated places to eat so far in 2023 according to our reviews team.
Restaurants are given a score out of ten for food, value, atmosphere and service. Those scores have been averaged out to give a total - and these were the highest rated restaurants.
1. Best Leeds restaurants according to our reviewers
2. Blue Sakura - 9.75
Blue Sakura in Merrion Way scored 10 for food, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value. Our reviewer enjoyed unlimited Japanese tapas at the all-you-can-eat restaurant and had a near faultless experience from start to finish, with a dazzling array of deep fried treasures and spice and depth from the grill options. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Aarti - 9.5
Aarti in Swinegate scored 10 for food, 9 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value. Our reviewer described their vegetarian thali as "divine" with beautifully-balanced spices, and they were blown away by the service - with owner Shyamal Kumar (pictured) personally checking on tables and making customers feel at home. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Dastaan - 9.5
Dastaan in Adel scored 10 for food, 9 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value. Our reviewer visited with her Indian mother who said the perfectly-spiced food reminded her of home - every dish was a knock-out, and the service was exemplary. Photo: Bruce Rollinson