Here are the best fish and chip shops in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews

Leeds restaurants: The best fish and chip shops in Leeds for a Christmas chippy treat

What better way to celebrate Mad Friday than with a chippy?

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:45 pm

Whether you're after extra mushy peas or a double helping of scraps, these Leeds fish and chip shops have all received glowing reviews from their customers on Tripadvisor.

Here are the best places to order a batter-filled treat and what customers had to say about their chippy:

1. Murgatroyds, Yeadon

"These are the best fish and chips we have had in a long time, perfect batter, large meaty fish, tasty peas, absolutely fantastic"

2. Skyliner, Austhorpe

"Crispy batter, chunky haddock, great chips...what more can you ask for?"

3. Original Fisheries, Bramley

"They could well be the best fish and chips I've ever tasted. They've got everything right, from the crispiness of the chips to the dripping they fry in - there are no shortcuts here, this really is the real deal."

4. The Wetherby Whaler - Wetherby, Pudsey and Guiseley

"The fish and chips here are delicious. Excellent quality haddock with crisp batter and lightly fried chips. Service as always was excellent and the Covid safety measures are exemplary"

