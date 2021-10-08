Whether you're after some hearty pub grub, experimental tasting menus or a flavour-packed curry, there's something special around every corner of the city. To help you decide, Tripadvisor has compiled a list of the best restaurant in Leeds, according to customer reviews. Here are the top 10 and what customers had to say about their food:
1. La Taberna, York Place
"Flawless service, delicious dinner. The passion and care behind this restaurant is obvious; a sensible sized menu focused on quality, friendly, efficient service, and a wonderful atmosphere."
2. Bengal Brasserie, Merrion Way & Burley
"We were made so very welcome as soon as we walked in, and the atmosphere was relaxed, friendly and extremely professional. The food quality was outstanding (I had Prawn Puree and King Prawn Rogan Josh, and my husband had Butter Chicken) and the portion sizes were very generous."
3. Yokohama, Roundhay Road
"A little gem. The staff were so welcoming and were really happy to recommend dishes. They made our night so special. To say the food was incredible would be an understatement."
4. The Swine That Dines, North Street
"Service from Jo is warm and welcoming with the emphasis on being treated as a guest rather than just a customer. The food is seasonal, contemporary and without a hint of the pretention that often accompanies modern cuisine"