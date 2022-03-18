If you're craving a juicy steak dinner, these are the best places in Leeds to get one according to Tripadivsor reviews. Here's what customers had to say about their food:
1. Miller and Carter, Horsforth
A Miller and Carter, Horsforth reviewer said: "The food was exceptional, the steaks were cooked to perfection and our waitress was very attentive and helped us with our orders and looked after our requests"
2. Gaucho
A Gaucho reviewer said: "Fantastic service, food was absolutely stunning. The new topping for the steak are a masterstroke. I tried the bone marrow topping and it brought another dimension to an already outstanding meal."
3. Miller and Carter, Leeds Light
A Miller and Carter, Leeds Light reviewer said: "First time visiting Miller & Carter and we were not disappointed. Had the most gorgeous steaks and the beef dripping sauce was something else."
4. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill
Now located in The Light, an Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill customer said: "There was a huge array of various salads and side dishes all fresh. The meats were plenty and various. The turning of a card to show you were ready for more is an excellent concept which works well."