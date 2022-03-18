A picture of steak for illustrative purposes

Leeds restaurants: The 10 best places for steak in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews

Leeds has an array of restaurants serving the finest cuts of steak.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 18th March 2022, 4:30 pm

If you're craving a juicy steak dinner, these are the best places in Leeds to get one according to Tripadivsor reviews. Here's what customers had to say about their food:

1. Miller and Carter, Horsforth

A Miller and Carter, Horsforth reviewer said: "The food was exceptional, the steaks were cooked to perfection and our waitress was very attentive and helped us with our orders and looked after our requests"

2. Gaucho

A Gaucho reviewer said: "Fantastic service, food was absolutely stunning. The new topping for the steak are a masterstroke. I tried the bone marrow topping and it brought another dimension to an already outstanding meal."

3. Miller and Carter, Leeds Light

A Miller and Carter, Leeds Light reviewer said: "First time visiting Miller & Carter and we were not disappointed. Had the most gorgeous steaks and the beef dripping sauce was something else."

4. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

Now located in The Light, an Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill customer said: "There was a huge array of various salads and side dishes all fresh. The meats were plenty and various. The turning of a card to show you were ready for more is an excellent concept which works well."

