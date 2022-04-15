From traditional Thai curries to pizza by the slice, there are plenty of cheap and cheerful food options in the city. Here, we reveal the best 'cheap eats' in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews. Here's what customers had to say:
1. LS6 Dutch Fries, Hyde Park
An LS6 Dutch Fries customer said: "Every time I've visited I have received the same great chips, evenly and well cooked, and since they started doing burgers they've been excellent too"
Photo: Google
2. Falafel Guys, Briggate and Assembly Underground
A Falafel Guys customer said: "Falafel Guys has amazing food, the falafel halloumi wrap is delicious! Packed full of veggies and I'm not sure I can pick a favourite of the 3 types of hummus they have on offer."
3. Piassa, Roundhay Road
A Piassa customer said: "Absolutely class meal, sharing platter was ample for 4 and nice cheap beers. Staff were so friendly and accommodating to us not knowing the menu. Also pumping some tunes out."
Photo: Google
4. De Baga, Headingley
A De Baga customer said: "We had an absolutely fabulous meal at De Baga!
Full marks to Chef Sagar and his team for delivering Goan food which was as authentic as I would have had in Goa."