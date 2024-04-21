And some of the nation’s top food critics agree with us, writing glowing reviews for a number of the city’s restaurants in recent years. The Guardian food writer Jay Rayner is a particular supporter of the Leeds food and drink scene, having studied here as a student.
We look at 11 Leeds restaurants that have been recommended by London-based food critics, and what they had to say about the food.
1. Empire Cafe - Jay Rayner
The Guardian food critic Jay Rayner, who studied politics at the University of Leeds, often tries out the city's restaurant scene. He visited Empire Cafe last year and "loved" the restaurant, praising the "enthusiasm of the staff" and "attention to the good things". Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Zucco - Jay Rayner
Rayner's most recent visit to Leeds in February saw him review the "note-perfect" Italian restaurant Zucco in Meanwood. It was a glowing review, with Rayner recommending the white risotto as "quite simply perfect". Photo: James Hardisty
3. Dakota Grill - William Sitwell
William Sitwell visited Dakota Grill in the Russell Street hotel in 2022, and gave it four stars out of five in his review for The Telegraph. He praised the "charming, calming" service as "exemplary", as well as the rib-eye steak. Photo: National World
4. The Owl - Grace Dent
Grace Dent visited The Owl, then a gastropub in Kirkgate Market, in 2019. Run by chefs Liz Cottam and Mark Owens and now located in Mustard Wharf, Dent said their decision to open the market's first pub in 150 years was "fantastically ballsy". Photo: The Owl
5. Home - Marina O’Loughlin
Another of Liz Cottam's ventures, Home, was reviewed by Marina O’Loughlin for The Sunday Times in 2017. O’Loughlin hailed the restaurant, now located in Brewery Wharf, as a "little star in Not London". Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Ox Club - Jay Rayner
Rayner visited Michelin-recommended Ox Club in Headrow House back in 2017. In a review published by The Guardian, he said the cooking was "boisterous and assertive". Rayner added: "They know what they’re doing, and they’re doing it at a reasonable price too." Photo: Bruce Rollinson
