The dish is served with a chorizo and scallop reduction, wilted spinach and sun-blushed tomato crushed potatoes

The dish is one of manager Tom Riley's favourite plates on the new A La Carte menu, which launches next weekend.

Ingredients

Monkfish fillet, 170g

Parma ham, 3 slices

Chorizo, 45g

Queenie scallops, 50g

Baby new potatoes x6

Sun-blushed tomatoes x5, crushed

Spinach, 40g

Micro or flat leaf parsley, to garnish

Salted Butter, 30g

Salt & Pepper, to season

Wrapping the monkfish

Cover a chopping board with a piece of cling film. Lay out the three slices of parma ham with, slightly overlapping by about 1cm.

Put the monkfish central on top of the ham. Lift the ham slices from the side closest to you over the fish, it should cover about half way.

Lift the cling film from the edge closest to you, keep lifting gently until the fish rolls over the remaining ham and is fully covered.

Tuck the cling film in as a tightly as you can and roll up, creating two closed ends either side of the fish.

Pop the fish back in the fridge for 30 minutes; this will give the ham the chance to set a little so it will hold to the fish when cooking.

Cooking

1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees

2. Boil new potatoes until soft and test with a fork (skins can be removed if you’d prefer)

3. On the stove, warm two frying pans to medium heat

4. Dice the chorizo to about 1cm cubes and add to one pan

5. Put the wrapped monkfish on a lined baking tray and place it in the middle of the oven for 10-12 minutes

6. Gently crush the potatoes and add to the second pan

7. Once the chorizo has started to brown and release oil, add scallops to the pan, cook for 1-2 minutes and then add 20g of butter to emulsify the mix

8. Once then butter has softened, add in spinach

9. Add the sun blushed tomatoes and the remaining butter to the potatoes and mix well, seasoning and taste

10. Season and taste the chorizo and scallop reduction, before plating

Plating

Add the crushed potatoes to the centre of the plate. Slice the monkfish in to three pieces and leave to rest for a moment (check the centre of the fish is hot).

Add the chorizo and scallop reduction to the top of the potatoes and around the edges.