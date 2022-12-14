Leeds restaurants I am Doner, Doner Summer and Fikos shortlisted for British Kebab Awards 2023
Three Leeds restaurants have been shortlisted in the British Kebab Awards 2023.
I am Doner in Headingley has been announced as a finalist in two categories – Best Takeaway (Regional) and Best Vegan Kebab. The Otley Road eatery is popular for its Berlin dner kebabs, salad and rice boxes, including a range of vegetarian and vegan options. It is going up against 22 other businesses outside of London for the Best Takeaway (Regional) category, inclu ding its sister I am Doner in Harrogate.
Vegan junk food eatery Döner Summer, in Call Lane, has also been shortlisted in the Best Vegan Kebab category. Meanwhile, Fikos Mediterranean Kitchen in Yeadon has made the finals of the Best Kebab Restaurant (Regional) category.
The British Kebab Awards, run in association with Just Eat and supported by the Kebab Alliance, is in its 11th year and has seen a record-breaking number of entries. The Leeds restaurants will find out if it has come away with a crown (or two) at a ceremony in London on February 28 next year.
Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards and the newly-formed Kebab Alliance, said: “Kebab eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries at the end of a year that has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector. Getting to the shortlist is a real achievement given the competition across the country and all outlets should be rightly proud. We wish all finalists the best of luck.”