I am Doner in Headingley has been announced as a finalist in two categories – Best Takeaway (Regional) and Best Vegan Kebab. The Otley Road eatery is popular for its Berlin dner kebabs, salad and rice boxes, including a range of vegetarian and vegan options. It is going up against 22 other businesses outside of London for the Best Takeaway (Regional) category, inclu ding its sister I am Doner in Harrogate.

Vegan junk food eatery Döner Summer, in Call Lane, has also been shortlisted in the Best Vegan Kebab category. Meanwhile, Fikos Mediterranean Kitchen in Yeadon has made the finals of the Best Kebab Restaurant (Regional) category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Kebab Awards, run in association with Just Eat and supported by the Kebab Alliance, is in its 11th year and has seen a record-breaking number of entries. The Leeds restaurants will find out if it has come away with a crown (or two) at a ceremony in London on February 28 next year.

I Am Doner, Doner Summer and Fikos have all been shortlisted in the British Kebab Awards 2023