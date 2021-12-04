From traditional roast dinners with all the trimmings, to festive cuisine from across the world, we've picked out eight of the best Christmas menus from Leeds restaurants.
1. The Adelphi
Whether it’s a grand Christmas feast or some festive tipples and snacks, The Adeplhi is the perfect place to bring in the season. Its three-course festive menu, priced at £23.50 per person, includes turkey breast with all the trimmings, crispy pork belly and a pumpkin and beetroot tartlet.
2. The Lost and Found
Celebrate in style at this city centre restaurant, with Christmas canapés (£18.95 per person) to enjoy with handcrafted cocktails or a three-course menu showcasing the best seasonal produce for £29.95. All mains come with carrots, parsnips, sprouts, kale and cabbage for the table.
3. Blackhouse
The three-course Christmas menu at Blackhouse includes its most popular dishes with a Yuletide twist, including its rump and ribeye steak served with roast potatoes, garlic and sage sprouts, green beans and snow peas. It costs £27.95 at lunch and £32.95 at dinner.
4. The Mustard Pot
This Chapel Allerton pub offers a three-course Christmas menu for £29, with mains including roast turkey and a nut roast, and a tempting selection of festive desserts - Christmas pudding with brandy sauce, a festive trifle with blood orange jelly and drunken berries, and a vegan winter crumble.