From vegan 'fish' and chips and junk food, to fresh meals using the best organic produce, there are plenty of options for veggies in Leeds Here we've rounded up some of the best restaurants and takeaways for vegetarian food in the city:
1. Manjit's Kitchen
Manjit Kaur blends the familiar spices of North Indian curries with her own take on vegetarian street food, from parsnip crisps with Desi ketchup to paneer tikka flatbreads. The trademark Thali at her Kirkstall Road restaurant currently includes cumin rice, butternut squash kofta, dhal, slaw, roti and chutneys.
2. Eat Your Greens
Head chef Jade Crawley is the mastermind behind this city centre restaurant’s organic, largely plant-based menu. Her dishes are inspired by the fresh produce which arrives into the Eat Your Greens grocery store each morning, from Yorkshire asparagus and Spanish fruit to organic nut butter.
3. Mog's
This Kirkstall Lane restaurant offers hearty vegan junk food, from stacked ‘beef’ and ‘chicken’ burgers and spicy ‘mogdogs’ and loaded fries. Wash it down with a creamy milkshake or, if you’re feeling adventurous, try the ‘donut do that’ burger - a ‘beef’ patty and vegan cheese served in two sugar ring donuts.
Photo: Mog's
4. Prashad
Prashad is a family-run vegetarian restaurant in Drighlington serving dishes inspired by traditional Gujrati cuisine. The a la carte menu includes spiced paneer kofta served in a creamy tomato sauce, a rich chickpea curry with cinnamon and an array of starters and sides. If you’re feeling fancy, there’s a vegan and vegetarian seven-course tasting menu.