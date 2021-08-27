Whether you're after a quick lunch on the go, or a night at a fine-dining restaurant, there are plenty of eateries in Leeds offering deliciously health meals packed with nutrients. Here, we've rounded up 10 of the best:
1. Eat Your Greens
There’s a largely plant-based menu at this New York Street eatery, which celebrates organic and local produce. The house mixed salad is full of farm-fresh goodness, with a tangy mustard vinaigrette, while the tomato plate lets Isle of Wight tomatoes sing with lemon and garlic.
2. Rola Wala
This Indian street food vendor, in Trinity Kitchen, adds up to 43 nutritious ingredients in every dish, creating balanced meals which are fuelled by spice. The naan, rice, cauli and salad bowls are all under 600 calories, with the choice of six delicious fillings including the high-nutrient red channa dal.
3. Itsu
Itsu offers delicious Asian-inspired food, which is made fresh in its Commercial Street shop. From hot rice bowls full of grains and fresh veggies, to sushi, salads and low-calorie snacks, there are plenty of healthy treats to enjoy in the restaurant or on-the-go.
4. Issho
This high-end Japanese restaurant, on the rooftop of Victoria Gate shopping centre, uses the freshest ingredients and makes every dish to order. Choose from a range of nutrient-packed small plates, including pumpkin gyoza with sweetcorn puree, salmon and avocado sushi rolls and grilled sweet potatoes with smoked lime butter and chives.