Gip and his brother John run one of Leeds' best-loved dining institutions, founded by their late father Salvatore in 1976.

“Pasta is a little bit of an obsession of mine," Gip said.

"Fresh pasta, dried pasta, egg pasta - in all its glory. A better quality pasta releases more starch, stays firmer and digests more easily."

Gip Dammone of Salvo's has shared his simple 'pasta con patate e piselli' recipe

Gip's pasta con patate e piselli recipe is a quick and easy dish made with everyday staples that's ready in the time it takes to boil pasta.

The dish serves four people and is perfect for children. Follow his video tutorial above and try it out for yourself:

Ingredients:

Half a bag of pasta

Two potatoes

Two cloves of garlic

Stock cube

Frozen peas

Parmesan

Method:

Put the kettle on. While it is coming to the boil, peel the garlic by giving it a light bash with the flat of a knife and lightly fry in olive oil in a pan until lightly coloured.

If it is browning too fast, turn the heat down, put a splash of water in to stop the frying and evaporate the water so it starts gently frying again. You want it nice and soft.

Finely slice, then dice, a couple of peeled potatoes.

Pour the boiled water (about a litre) into the pan and add the diced potato. After it has boiled for four minutes, add half a pack of small tubetti pasta (or snap some spaghetti up - see the video for a super quick and easy way to do this).

Crumble a chicken or veg stock cube into the pan.

Stir and pour in some frozen peas. You may need a splash more water as it thickens, so keep the kettle on.

Taste for seasoning. The stock cube should be salty enough, but it may need another pinch of salt. Add some pepper if desired.

When the pasta and potatoes are cooked, throw a handful of grated Parmesan in.

Rest for a minute before serving with more Parmesan on top.