Leeds restaurants: Chicken and prawn paella for two from Bomba Spanish restaurant in Holbeck
The owner of a new Spanish restaurant in Leeds city centre has shared his paella recipe for two.
Joe McDermott, who founded the former Arts Cafe on Call Lane, is bringing a slice of Mediterranean sunshine to Holbeck with his new restaurant Bomba.
Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and takeaway, Bomba serves homemade paella and traditional Spanish tapas dishes.
Joe has shared the recipe for a traditional chicken and prawn paella, which serves two people.
Watch his video tutorial above and follow along at home:
Ingredients:
Pinch of saffron
Olive Oil
200g chicken thigh fillets
Salt
1tsp rosemary
2 garlic cloves, crushed
100g green beans
1/2 red pepper, diced
1tsp smoked paprika
1tbsp tomato passata
200g paella rice
500ml chicken stock
6 raw large peeled prawns
Method:
1. Grind the saffron in a pestle and mortar and add three tbsp of nearly boiling water. Allow to steep to bring out the colour. Set aside.
2. Fry chicken in olive oil for 10 mins until nicely coloured. Season well with salt.
3. Add garlic, rosemary, green beans, red pepper and cook for a couple of minutes.
4. Add smoked paprika and cook for one minute to darken the colour without burning.
5. Add tomato passata and cook for a further minute to dry it out.
6. Add rice and stir to coat.
7. Add chicken stock, the saffron water and bring to boil. Check the seasoning. Continue to boil quite rapidly for five minutes, uncovered. Do not stir. You can give the pan a 'wiggle' to settle out the ingredients.
8. Add the prawns, pushing them down into the paella. Transfer to the oven and cook uncovered for 12 minutes.
9. Remove from the oven and rest for five to 10 minutes . Serve with alioli and wedges of lemon.
