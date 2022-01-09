Norman Musa, a Malaysian chef and TV star, has featured on Masterchef Malaysia, BBC’s Tom Kerridge Best Ever Dishes and Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, as well as writing a cookbook set to be released this autumn.

His crispy salmon is one of the dishes on Kuala Lumpur's Valentine’s Day tasting menu. Watch the video tutorial above and follow along at home.

Ingredients:

Crispy salmon in yellow curry gravy one of the dishes on Kuala Lumpur's Valentine’s Day tasting menu (Photo: Gary Longbottom)

4 tbsp vegetable oil

300g salmon

½ tsp ground turmeric, plus ½ tsp extra for the gravy

½ tsp coarsely ground black pepper

Norman Musa is the newly-appointed executive chef of Kuala Lumpur Restaurant and Bar in Horsforth (Photo: Gary Longbottom)

½ tsp fine sea salt, plus ¼ tsp extra for the gravy

10 cherry tomatoes on vine

1 tbsp fish sauce

½ tsp white sugar (optional)

200ml coconut milk

For the garnish

1 red chilli, diagonally and thinly sliced

1 spring onion, diagonally and thinly sliced

6 sprigs of parsley or coriander, leaves picked

3 radishes, thinly sliced

For the paste​

1 banana shallot

3 garlic cloves

1 stalk of lemongrass (or 2.5cm ginger)

Method

Blitz the paste ingredients with 50ml of water until fine smooth. Set aside.

Season the salmon with turmeric, black pepper and salt.

Heat up the oil in a medium and deep frying pan over a medium heat.

Fry the salmon on skin down for 2-3 minutes until skin turns crispy and flip over to cook for another minute. Scoop out to a plate and set aside.

Using the same pan with the remaining oil, cook the tomatoes for 1-2 minutes until nicely charred and slightly wilted. Scoop them out to a plate.

Next stir in the paste ingredients and cook for 2 minutes.

Add the turmeric, salt, fish sauce, sugar (if using) and coconut milk. Bring to a boil, lower the heat to low and simmer for 1 minute, then turn the heat off.

Pour the gravy into a serving bowl, put the tomatoes and place the salmon on top, then garnish with chilli, spring onion, parsley and radishes. Ready to serve with jasmine rice.