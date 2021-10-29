From traditional Thai curries to pizza by the slice, there are plenty of cheap and cheerful food options in the city. Here, we reveal the best 'cheap eats' in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews. Here's what customers had to say about their food:
1. Falafel Guys
Coming in as the best ‘cheap eat’ in Leeds on TripAdvisor, reviewers praised the “tremendous value-for-money” street food at Falafel Guys. The Briggate food truck serves wraps and salad bowls for under £9, filled with delicious toppings, including chicken, halloumi and the classic falafel.
2. Kuala Lumpur Cafe
This unassuming restaurant in Headingley serves traditional Malaysian cuisine, including Rendang, a slowly-simmered dry curry, and Nasi Lemak, aromatic coconut rice served with traditional Malaysian chili sauce, peanuts, fried anchovies, boiled egg and cucumber. All mains are under £10.
3. De Baga
The seafood-packed Goan menu at De Baga includes curries to suit every budget, including the velvety smooth Dal Bukhara priced at £8.95. The Headingley restaurant also serves a selection of starters and nibbles, including the £4.50 okra, broccoli and Savoy cabbage bhaji served with mango and passionfruit chutney.
4. Simpacito
This Queens Arcade eatery offers authentic Italian street food, including pizza by the slice. One reviewer said: "I was born in Italy and this is real Italian food. So delicious and reasonably priced."