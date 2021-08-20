Why not start the celebrations early by trying out some of the best burger joints in Leeds? From classic beef patties to the weird and wonderful (donut burgers anyone?) - here are 10 of the best places to get burgers in Leeds:
1. Slap & Pickle
Slap & Pickle's smash burgers are created around the finest beef from local suppliers Swaledale Foods, with options for vegetarians and vegans. Owners James Tabor (pictured) and Zoe Perrett now have three Leeds sites, as well as continuing their booming delivery business which they launched at the start of the pandemic.
2. Nation of Shopkeepers
Enjoy New York-style smashed burgers in this eclectic bar on Cookridge Street, which boasts a range of craft beers and a sheltered outdoor seating area. From the Sloppy Jalopy to The Big Cow, all patties use 100 per cent British grass-fed beef - freshly fired, smashed, stacked and served in a brioche bun.
3. Big Buns
Launched by the brothers behind the Falafel Guys at the start of the year, Big Buns serves smash burgers and loaded fries. The burgers are made with 3.5oz 28 day dry-aged smash patties, stacked with toppings including American cheese, dill pickle, housemade BB burger sauce and crispy shallots.
4. Bill's
Located in the heart of Leeds city centre, British kitchen Bill’s has received high praise on Tripadvisor for its burgers. Meat lovers can choose from the classic beef burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion and spiced mayo, or the buttermilk chicken burger. There’s a halloumi and avocado burger for vegetarians, or a dirty vegan burger with truffle hot sauce.