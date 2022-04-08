Here, we've rounded up 10 of the best:
1. Patty Smith's
Patty Smith's, located inside Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, offers a selection of juicy burgers, increasingly popular vegan alternatives and sharing 'session fries' to feed a crowd .Buy one dirty burger, get another for just £1 every Sunday.
2. Big Buns
Launched by the brothers behind the Falafel Guys, Big Buns serves smash burgers and loaded fries. The burgers are made with 3.5oz 28 day dry-aged smash patties, stacked with toppings including American cheese, dill pickle, housemade BB burger sauce and crispy shallots.
3. Slap & Pickle
Slap & Pickle's smash burgers are created around the finest beef from local suppliers, with options for vegetarians and vegans. Owners James Tabor (pictured) and Zoe Perrett now have three Leeds sites, as well as continuing their booming delivery business which they launched at the start of the pandemic.
4. Nation of Shopkeepers
Enjoy New York-style smashed burgers at Nation of Shopkeepers, which boasts a range of craft beers and a sheltered outdoor seating area. From the Sloppy Jalopy to The Big Cow, all patties use 100 per cent British grass-fed beef - freshly fired, smashed, stacked and served in a brioche bun.