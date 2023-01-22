The restaurant, based in Street Lane, Roundhay, is planning the works as part of a ‘substantial financial investment’ being made by the San Carlo group. Publicly available planning application documents show the restaurant is proposing to introduce a part new terrace canopy structure to increase the covered dining experience. The planning application says the new part extension would “allow for improved covers and comfort at busy times for customers”.

Documents show the design of the part canopy extension would fully match the existing in terms of materials, glazing and finishes. New LED lighting would be installed to replace the existing to the front elevation, which the application says would improve energy efficiency. The proposal outlines plans for the construction of a new section of glazed metal frame structure with curved metal roof spars, built to the same size as the existing structure. The application states the proposed structure would “increase the covered area for diners to eat outside all year round in fine weather”.

A section of the planning application reads: "The completed appearance of the new part canopy extension will seamlessly blend in with the existing canopy detail, complementing the existing architectural form and fabric and providing a visually uninterrupted extension to the front of the property. Overall, the proposed works will improve main entrance access and the customer’s dining experience.”

Image: Tony Johnson

The application also states that sustainable high-quality materials and finishes will be used with the environment in mind. A revamp worth over £200,000 was completed at the restaurant in 2017, when it celebrated its 40th anniversary.