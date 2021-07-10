If the Three Lions beat Italy on Sunday, Mumtaz will offer a 50 per cent discount on all food for customers dining in when it reopens on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Leeds Dock restaurant is encouraging diners to join in their celebrations this weekend, with all staff sporting a special England x Mumtaz shirt which reads 'it's coming home' in English and Urdu.

The first 50 diners who visit on Saturday and Sunday will be gifted with their own customised shirt.

Mumtaz will offer half price curries if England win the Euros

Mumtaz is nicknamed 'Leeds most Instagrammable restaurant' by its owners, who are encouraging fans to take pictures in its 'selfie station'.

In a Facebook post, Mumtaz added: "We are telling you - IT”S COMING HOME!

"Or as we say in Urdu/Hindi - GHAR AA RAHA HAI!"

