'Hopefully it will kick start a strong year': Leeds restaurant hopeful of Valentine's Day demand boost

With Covid-19 restrictions continuing to ease local restaurants are hoping the occasion will be the boost they need.

The past two years have been particular tough on the hospitality industry with closures followed by reduced capacity severely hampering bottom lines.

Speaking to the YEP, Dale Wynter, co-owner of popular Leeds restaurants The Beehive, said while the restaurant was closed tonight, the numbers last night (Sunday) and other night's this week have been very encouraging.

"We've had a lot of bookings and it is great to see people willing and wanting to come out to celebrate occasions again especially after the last couple of years." he said.

"Hopefully now Valentine's will kick start a strong year, the doom and gloom of winter is out of the way and hopefully now no Covid will allows us to kick on until Mother's Day which is another exciting one that we are always busy for."

Following a winter once again impacted by restrictions as the Omicron variant spread, Dale now hopes the rumoured lifting of all restrictions will allow them to finally plan for the future.

"We are definitely seeing a willingness to go out and an increase of people socialising in the pub, not just on special occasions." he said.

"We are obviously excited that the restrictions have pretty much gone so we can now invest in marketing and get the pubs and restaurants busy again."

Meanwhile Chris of Leeds' popular steakhouse Chophaus admitted while normally shut on a Monday, the restaurant had opened up specially for the occasion.

"We have seen huge demand and are fully booked for this evening while we would normally be closed." he explained.

"There seems to be a lot more confidence in the market and beyond Valentine's Day people do seem much more willing to come back to restaurants.

Chris revealed that their Sunday afternoons which were previously fully booked with a waiting list have once again returned to near pre-pandemic levels.

"I think Valentine's Day is a good indicator that people are much more willing to get back out and with a little bit less fear and hesitation then they previously might have had."