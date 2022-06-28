Dakota Grill, the restaurant of Russell Street’s boutique hotel, is now serving its summer a la carte menu, as well as a tasting menu available to pre-order.

Starters include the oak smoked salmon with heritage beetroots, raspberry vinegar and walnut, the beef fillet tataki with bone marrow and sea mussel veloute.

There is a selection of dishes from the grill, such as the rib-eye or fillet steak, the chateaubriand and the £80 showstopper cote de boeuf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Rogan is the executive head chef at Dakota Hotel (Photo: Simon Hulme)

A vegetarian menu is available, as well as indulgent desserts – including the seasonal Yorkshire rhubarb cheesecake with elderflower and meringue.

Dakota’s executive head chef Craig Rogan said: “Our ethos is to cook amazing food using local ingredients, with influences from around the world.

"The menu includes exciting grill and brasserie-style dishes, designed seasonally, with a chargrill section using high quality meat and fish.”