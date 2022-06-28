Leeds restaurant Dakota Grill launches new summer menu with £80 steak showstopper

A Leeds restaurant has launched a new menu for summer, with a tasty selection of British classics.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 4:30 pm

Dakota Grill, the restaurant of Russell Street’s boutique hotel, is now serving its summer a la carte menu, as well as a tasting menu available to pre-order.

Starters include the oak smoked salmon with heritage beetroots, raspberry vinegar and walnut, the beef fillet tataki with bone marrow and sea mussel veloute.

There is a selection of dishes from the grill, such as the rib-eye or fillet steak, the chateaubriand and the £80 showstopper cote de boeuf.

Craig Rogan is the executive head chef at Dakota Hotel (Photo: Simon Hulme)

A vegetarian menu is available, as well as indulgent desserts – including the seasonal Yorkshire rhubarb cheesecake with elderflower and meringue.

Dakota’s executive head chef Craig Rogan said: “Our ethos is to cook amazing food using local ingredients, with influences from around the world.

"The menu includes exciting grill and brasserie-style dishes, designed seasonally, with a chargrill section using high quality meat and fish.”

The beef tataki with bone barrow starter (Photo: Simon Hulme)
Leeds