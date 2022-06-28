Dakota Grill, the restaurant of Russell Street’s boutique hotel, is now serving its summer a la carte menu, as well as a tasting menu available to pre-order.
Starters include the oak smoked salmon with heritage beetroots, raspberry vinegar and walnut, the beef fillet tataki with bone marrow and sea mussel veloute.
There is a selection of dishes from the grill, such as the rib-eye or fillet steak, the chateaubriand and the £80 showstopper cote de boeuf.
Read More
A vegetarian menu is available, as well as indulgent desserts – including the seasonal Yorkshire rhubarb cheesecake with elderflower and meringue.
Dakota’s executive head chef Craig Rogan said: “Our ethos is to cook amazing food using local ingredients, with influences from around the world.
"The menu includes exciting grill and brasserie-style dishes, designed seasonally, with a chargrill section using high quality meat and fish.”