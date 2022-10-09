To mark World Animal Day, Bundobust has collaborated with plant-based dog bakery Queens of the Bone Age to create the Bundo-exclusive treats for visiting pups.

The dog-friendly Indian restaurant serves Indian street food and craft beer, and now pooches can enjoy one of the restaurant’s small plates.

The Bundog Treat biscuits are available to dogs in the venue or as a treat to take away for any pooches left at home.

The bespoke doggy treats at Bundobust

Handmade by Queens of the Bone Age, the plant-based goodies contain human-grade ingredients that are safe for dogs to consume, with no additives or preservatives.

David Bailey, marketing manager at Bundobust, said: “We love dogs who bring their owners to Bundobust so we linked with Queens of the Bone Age to make sure our esteemed mutts are dining in style.

"Inspired by the flavours of our kitchen, the Bundog Treats are vegan and available free-of-charge from the bar at our Bundobust venues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire-based Queens of the Bone Age was established by sisters Nicky Swire and Becca Gallagher last year and specialises in quirky treats for dogs, including personalised biscuits and birthday doggy doughnuts.

Becca said: “We are so excited for this unique collaboration with Bundobust, a business that we have long admired beyond our shared passion for plant-based food.