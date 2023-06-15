We are lucky to have fantastic pubs around every corner of Leeds.
From friendly local boozers to craft ale houses and gastropubs with top-notch grub, there is something for everyone.
Today is Beer Day Britain, an annual event celebrating beer across the country. The date has been celebrated annually on June 15 since 2015, and is supported by the British Beer and Pub Association, the Society of Independent Brewers and the Campaign for Real Ale.
To mark the occasion, here are the 13 best-rated pubs in Leeds according to Tripadvisor – and what customers had to say.
1. The Scarbrough Hotel
The Scarbrough Hotel, which is celebrating its 200th birthday this summer, is the top-rated pub in Leeds on Tripadvisor. Pictured is the city centre pub's landlord Toby Flint. A customer said: "Absolutely fantastic place to visit! The ale selection was fantastic and we ordered lunch. Fantastic. We recommend a visit." Photo: Simon Hulme
2. The Adelphi
A customer at The Adelphi, on the outskirts of Leeds city centre, said: "The Adelphi has always been one of my favourite pubs in Leeds. It's a gorgeous Victorian pub with good beer. But I recently hired the upstairs room for an event, and I would highly recommend it for anyone looking for a lovely space in a real pub." Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Brewdog Leeds
A customer at Brewdog Leeds, North Street, said: "We went for a beer tasting school with cheese pairing. It was run by Neve who was great, friendly and really knowledgeable. We had a great time and will definitely be visiting again for drinks." Photo: Simon Hulme
4. The White Swan
A customer at the White Swan said: "Food is great!! Piping hot, cooked fresh. Ideal if you are going to a show at the Varieties Music Hall next door. Good place for both food and/or drinks." Photo: James Hardisty