But where is the best place to visit? Here we've rounded up the top 10 pubs in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews:
1. The Adelphi
Showcasing the opulence of late-Victorian architecture,The Adelphi is the perfect setting for a laidback but memorable pint or bite to eat. Whether you’re looking for a lazy lunch or family dinner, the city centre pub offers a tempting food menu, a fine selection of cask ales and a homely atmosphere.
2. Brewdog
One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "A fantastic selection of beers on offer, the sours were sublime. The two members of staff Ben and Matt were friendly, helpful and extremely knowledgable - their recommendations were out of this world."
3. The White Swan
Adjoining the City Varieties theatre in the heart of Leeds city centre, The White Swan serves a selection of local ales, imported craft beers and quality wines. The menu of homemade pub grub includes a Yorkshire Dales rib eye steak, a Yorkshire Ploughman’s with locally-sourced pork pie and grilled chicken breast, steak or falafel burgers.
4. The Library
This lively Victorian boozer is situated in Leeds’ student heartland, a stone’s throw away from the University of Leeds. It serves a range of cocktails and craft beers, along with a varied menu of pub classics - from naughty burgers to vegan treats.