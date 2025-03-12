A pub nestled at the edge of a popular park in Leeds has been named among the best spots in the country to spend Mother’s Day.

Lifestyle guide ‘Eat Drink Meet’ has put together its top recommendations for venues to celebrate, with watering holes across the UK featured on the list.

The Roundhay Fox has been named among the best pubs to celebrate Mother's Day. | Eat Drink Meet

It also includes The Roundhay Fox, which is a popular boozer at the edge of Roundhay Park. The guide describes it as a “traditional Yorkshire pub” offering “a gorgeous backdrop for a memorable Mother’s Day”.

It continues: “With a history dating back to the 13th century, a beautiful terrace for outdoor dining, and a crackling log fire indoors, the Roundhay Fox has something for everyone to enjoy.

“Plus, with dog-friendly spaces, even four-legged family members are welcome to join the occasion.”

Eat Drink Meet’s website helps users discover nearby pubs, bars, and restaurants using unique filtering options, with the ability to narrow down searches to select ‘pubs with a view’, ‘dog-friendly pubs’, ‘gastro pubs’, for example.

The list, published ahead of Mother’s Day on March 30, also includes venues in Edinburgh, Bristol and London.