A colleague had suggested we try out Leeds Postal Service on a Friday evening; its proximity to our office and the station was ideal for an after-work tipple. It’s located on Central Square, next to Lazy Lounge, flanked by a row of outdoor benches.

The main bar area has an industrial feel with exposed concrete walls, wooden chairs and high ceilings. We were seated in the Postmaster’s Office, a cosier room divided by glass doors which can be booked out for private parties.

There were well-loved sofas and armchairs, fairy lights and even retro video games, set in a bookcase with vintage furnishings. An old set of cabinets gave a nod to the site’s former use.

Leeds Postal Service in West Point, Wellington Street (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

The bar was pleasantly busy with enough people for a lively atmosphere, but plenty of space - and the soundtrack of indie anthems wasn’t turned up too loud, which can be a gripe at city centre bars when you’re trying to have a good catch-up.

Behind the bar is an impressive variety of beers, ranging from local craft ales to American imports, as well as plenty of wines and spirits - including a signature range of bourbon. It’s not a cocktail bar but they did have a special menu of spritzers, and even jugs of gin for £12.

I ordered a house gin and slimline tonic and did a double-take when I got the bill - £4 during happy hour. Paired with an alcohol-free Heineken for my friend, the first round came to just £8. For our second, I tried the Limoncello spritzer (£7 or two for £12) which was delightfully sweet… and strong…with a pint of Amstel for my friend which also fell under the happy hour deal and cost £3.

During happy hour you can also grab Red Stripe for £2.50, Theakston Pale for £3, a glass of house wine for £3 and prosecco for £3.50. Everything was very well priced in comparison to other city centre bars nowadays, and even with many locals out in the suburbs.

Our reviewer praised the value for money and friendly service (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

We stayed until closing time - around 11pm - and utterly enjoyed our time there. The bar staff were lovely and there were no airs or graces. Leeds Postal Service is a hidden gem, and I think it’s regulars like it just that way.

Scores

Value: 9

Atmosphere: 8

Service: 8