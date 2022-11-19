Leeds Postal Service bar review: Here’s what I thought of my drinks at a city centre hidden gem
Tucked away under the West Point apartment complex - on the site of the old Leeds sorting office - is a charming bar that you might well have missed.
A colleague had suggested we try out Leeds Postal Service on a Friday evening; its proximity to our office and the station was ideal for an after-work tipple. It’s located on Central Square, next to Lazy Lounge, flanked by a row of outdoor benches.
The main bar area has an industrial feel with exposed concrete walls, wooden chairs and high ceilings. We were seated in the Postmaster’s Office, a cosier room divided by glass doors which can be booked out for private parties.
There were well-loved sofas and armchairs, fairy lights and even retro video games, set in a bookcase with vintage furnishings. An old set of cabinets gave a nod to the site’s former use.
The bar was pleasantly busy with enough people for a lively atmosphere, but plenty of space - and the soundtrack of indie anthems wasn’t turned up too loud, which can be a gripe at city centre bars when you’re trying to have a good catch-up.
Behind the bar is an impressive variety of beers, ranging from local craft ales to American imports, as well as plenty of wines and spirits - including a signature range of bourbon. It’s not a cocktail bar but they did have a special menu of spritzers, and even jugs of gin for £12.
I ordered a house gin and slimline tonic and did a double-take when I got the bill - £4 during happy hour. Paired with an alcohol-free Heineken for my friend, the first round came to just £8. For our second, I tried the Limoncello spritzer (£7 or two for £12) which was delightfully sweet… and strong…with a pint of Amstel for my friend which also fell under the happy hour deal and cost £3.
During happy hour you can also grab Red Stripe for £2.50, Theakston Pale for £3, a glass of house wine for £3 and prosecco for £3.50. Everything was very well priced in comparison to other city centre bars nowadays, and even with many locals out in the suburbs.
We stayed until closing time - around 11pm - and utterly enjoyed our time there. The bar staff were lovely and there were no airs or graces. Leeds Postal Service is a hidden gem, and I think it’s regulars like it just that way.
Scores
Value: 9
Atmosphere: 8
Service: 8
Drinks: 8