The Backroom, in Call Lane, will open at one minute past midnight until 6am.

A video posted on the club's Facebook stated: "It's time to bring music, dancing and good times back to the city of Leeds

"In ten years' time when people ask what you were doing when lockdown was lifted?

Bars and and nightclubs will be able to reopen fully on July 19.

"Tell them you were a part of the first party of the new era."

The club added in the post: "Finally the confirmation we all desperately needed, after 16 months closed WE WILL 1000% be re-opening

"We aren’t waiting until Monday night and we don’t think you should either!

"Be sure to join us for a night of good music, dancing and good vibes!

"Limited tables and tickets available. Get in touch today to secure yours."

Monday is the first time since the start of lockdown that nightclubs will be able to open as normal.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced in the House of Commons on Monday that the Government was going ahead with the final stage of its road map next week when England will enter its “new phase of continued caution” in living with coronavirus.

Mr Javid said businesses and large events will be encouraged to use the NHS Covid Pass to ask punters for proof they are double-jabbed or have tested negative for coronavirus, but that it would be “non-compulsory”.

At the Downing Street press conference on Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged venues to use the vaccine passport scheme “as a matter of social responsibility”.

Guidance published on the Government website following the press conference said if “sufficient measures are not taken to limit infection, the Government will consider mandating the NHS Covid Pass in certain venues at a later date”.

Other hospitality venues have said they are awaiting the full Government guidance before they make a decision on whether they will request proof of vaccination from customers.