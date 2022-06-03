Leeds jubilee restaurant deals: 10 special offers and Queen-themed treats over the Bank Holiday weekend

Jubilee celebrations are in full swing across Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 10:29 am
And the city's restaurants, bars and pubs are getting involved in the action, launching special offers, limited-edition treats and events over the Bank Holiday.

Here are 10 of the best:

1. The Ivy Leeds

The Ivy Leeds has launched royal themed-cocktails, a special dessert and afternoon tea fit for the Queen. Guests will also have the chance to take photographs with the 'Queen’s Guard' outside the Victoria Quarter restaurant over the jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

2. Fleur

Fleur, a restaurant and bar in The Light, has introduced a celebratory jubilee cocktail and brunch dish for the Bank Holiday. The special jubilee french toast is garnished with whipped cream and a Union Jack butterfly.

3. FINT

FINT has launched a bottomless brunch in time for the jubilee weekend. The brunch menu at the Nordic-style restaurant in Great George Street includes a new vegan spinach and tofu take on its popular crumpet benedict option. You can now wash it down with unlimited cava, mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, coffee negronis or drinks from Saltaire’s Brewery.

4. Oula Creative Catering

Luxury catering company Oula is hosting an outdoor pop-up event until and including Saturday, serving its signature colourful food at Seven Arts in Chapel Allerton. The menu includes brioche hotdogs, loaded pink flatbreads and vegan chickpea pancakes.

