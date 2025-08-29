British Indian Restaurant Week, curated by the British Indian Good Food Guide, will run from September 1-7. Restaurants across the UK will offer special fixed-price menus - from iconic curry houses and Michelin-starred kitchens to family-run gems.
It’s a chance to celebrate an industry which brings in more than £4billion annually to the economy, and the chefs and hard-working staff behind our favourite restaurants.
We’ve picked out 13 of the most celebrated Indian restaurants in Leeds that you’ve got to visit, including the five restaurants listed in the British Indian Good Food Guide, gems loved by the community and some of our personal favourites.
It’s the perfect excuse for a tasty curry next week.
1. Dastaan, Adel
The first of five Leeds restaurants listed in the British Indian Food Guide, Dastaan brings fine-dining Indian cuisine to a relaxed, suburban setting. With roots in classic Indian technique, using fresh British produce, the menu features refined favourites like tandoori lamb chops, butter chicken, and inventive vegetarian small plates. | National World
2. Aagrah, city centre
The Aagrah group has long been a cornerstone of Yorkshire’s Indian dining scene, and its Leeds city centre branch has earned a spot in the British Indian Food Guide. Serving Kashmiri cuisine, the menu features robust curries, sizzling grills, and an impressive range of vegetarian and meat dishes - with a la carte and buffet options. | Bruce Rollinson
3. Mumtaz, Leeds Dock
This stylish restaurant serves classic Punjabi cuisine in a vibrant setting on the banks of the River Aire. Known for its generous portions and rich, comforting dishes like karahi lamb, butter chicken, and freshly baked naans, Mumtaz combines traditional recipes with a modern dining experience. | Simon Hulme
4. Prashad, Drighlington
The only Indian restaurant in Leeds listed in the 2025 Michelin Guide, Prashad is one of the UK’s most celebrated vegetarian Indian restaurants. The menu draws from Gujarati and south Indian traditions, offering beautifully-plated dishes like paneer lasan, khichdi, and jackfruit masala. With a focus on sustainability, authenticity, and hospitality, family-run Prashad offers a soulful, award-winning dining experience. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Tharavadu, city centre
Tharavadu is the final Leeds restaurant to earn a spot in the British Indian Food Guide. The Mill Hill restaurant brings the rich and aromatic flavours of Kerala to the heart of Leeds, earning national acclaim for its dedication to authenticity. From fluffy appams and fish moilee to spicy beef ularthiyathu and traditional sadya feasts, every dish reflects the vibrant culinary heritage of India’s southwest coast. | Simon Hulme
6. Kerala Canteen, city centre
A new addition to Leeds’ Indian restaurant scene, Kerala Canteen opened in St Peter’s Street in January and has already garnered rave reviews. Award-winning chef Bobby Geetha (left) is behind the new venture, a quarter-finalist on MasterChef: The Professionals who boasts more than over a decade of experience in five-star luxury kitchens. Diners are encouraged to mix and match freshly prepared small plates, bowls, and sides, with a menu designed to foster a sense of sharing and connection. | National World