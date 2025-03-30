Foodies from across the city flocked to the bustling venue on Saturday (March 29), eager to sample authentic Indian street food, fragrant curries and mouth-watering sweets.

Every stall served up a slice of India, transporting visitors straight to the heart of a spice-filled bazaar. But it wasn’t just about the food - the festival was a sensory explosion of vibrant clothing and dazzling jewellery.

Our photographer was there to capture all the action - from towering plates to beaming faces enjoying every bite. Here are the 10 best pictures from this year’s festival -

1 . Leeds Indian Food Festival Shrey Jain of Signature Sweets with a Ghwar treat from the Rajasthan area of India. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Indian Food Festival The ever-popular festival made a sizzling return this weekend, bringing a feast of colours, flavours and aromas to Kirkgate Market. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Indian Food Festival Aruka and Mrinmox Karanjikar with vegetarian food from Pure Veg Box, which is based in Hunslet. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Indian Food Festival Award-winning Daljit Singh, of Food Heaven, which is based in Oakwood, prepared some authentic dishes. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Leeds Indian Food Festival Foodies from across the city flocked to the bustling venue on Saturday (March 29). | Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . Leeds Indian Food Festival Hemlata Gaikwad, of Hema Boutique, Alwoodley, with some of the vibrant clothing on offer. | Steve Riding Photo Sales