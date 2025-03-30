10 mouth-watering photos as Leeds Indian Food Festival serves up a feast of flavours at Kirkgate Market

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 30th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

The Leeds Indian Food Festival made a sizzling return this weekend, bringing a feast of colours, flavours and aromas to Kirkgate Market.

Foodies from across the city flocked to the bustling venue on Saturday (March 29), eager to sample authentic Indian street food, fragrant curries and mouth-watering sweets.

Every stall served up a slice of India, transporting visitors straight to the heart of a spice-filled bazaar. But it wasn’t just about the food - the festival was a sensory explosion of vibrant clothing and dazzling jewellery.

Our photographer was there to capture all the action - from towering plates to beaming faces enjoying every bite. Here are the 10 best pictures from this year’s festival -

Shrey Jain of Signature Sweets with a Ghwar treat from the Rajasthan area of India.

1. Leeds Indian Food Festival

Shrey Jain of Signature Sweets with a Ghwar treat from the Rajasthan area of India. | Steve Riding

The ever-popular festival made a sizzling return this weekend, bringing a feast of colours, flavours and aromas to Kirkgate Market.

2. Leeds Indian Food Festival

The ever-popular festival made a sizzling return this weekend, bringing a feast of colours, flavours and aromas to Kirkgate Market. | Steve Riding

Aruka and Mrinmox Karanjikar with vegetarian food from Pure Veg Box, which is based in Hunslet.

3. Leeds Indian Food Festival

Aruka and Mrinmox Karanjikar with vegetarian food from Pure Veg Box, which is based in Hunslet. | Steve Riding

Award-winning Daljit Singh, of Food Heaven, which is based in Oakwood, prepared some authentic dishes.

4. Leeds Indian Food Festival

Award-winning Daljit Singh, of Food Heaven, which is based in Oakwood, prepared some authentic dishes. | Steve Riding

Foodies from across the city flocked to the bustling venue on Saturday (March 29).

5. Leeds Indian Food Festival

Foodies from across the city flocked to the bustling venue on Saturday (March 29). | Steve Riding

Hemlata Gaikwad, of Hema Boutique, Alwoodley, with some of the vibrant clothing on offer.

6. Leeds Indian Food Festival

Hemlata Gaikwad, of Hema Boutique, Alwoodley, with some of the vibrant clothing on offer. | Steve Riding

