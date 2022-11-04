Honest Burgers is serving the special dish at its restuarants across the country this November, including its Cloth Hall Street site.

Co-founded by friends Tom Barton and Philip Eeles in 2009, Honest Burgers started out with the pair cooking British burgers in a field at a local food festival. The following year Tom and Phil opened a tiny restaurant in Brixton Market. Since, they have opened more than 40 restaurants in England and Wales including in Leeds.

The limited-edition burger blends Honest Burgers’ trademark beef patty, with white truffle mayo and truffled shoestring fries, all made with premium truffles foraged in Italy. The dish is served with taleggio cheese, smoked streaky bacon, peppery rocket and pickles.

Honest Burger's special dish in collaboration with the Truffle Guys.

The truffle burger was a team effort between Honest Burger and one of the UK’s leading truffle condiment connoisseurs, the Truffle Guys. Both companies promise premium quality food at an affordable price. The burger is being sold at the usual monthly special price of £14, despite the premium ingedient, and it comes with a side of homemade rosemary chips.

Co-founders of Truffle Guys Rikki Constantinou and Jordan Jon added: "It’s our mission to make truffle something that everyone can enjoy, so we’re super excited to be collaborating with the team at Honest Burgers, to create this match made in burger heaven. We can't wait for people to tuck in and give it a try.”

The Truffle Guys bring its signature truffle dust, an umami rich seasoning, and its white truffle oil to the dish.

Adam Layton, head of collaboration at Honest Burgers, said: “Truffle is a big, bold flavour that we've seen do well in a couple of our local specials. It's high time we dropped a rich and decadent truffle special, and the Truffle Guys are the lads to bring it to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rikki and Jordan manage to deliver so much ‘truffly’ bang for buck, with their White Truffle Oil and Signature Truffle Dust, that we can really pack a punch without charging a premium. It’s genius stuff."