Set to open its doors at midday on Friday 16 September, Patty’s burger kitchen in Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen will be giving its first 100 customers the chance to win a burger a day for a whole year.Serving its signature Dirty Burgers since 2014, the American-style concession has revamped its offer to lead the way in "smash” burgers.

“Smash” is a method of pressing the patty directly onto a hot skillet and “smashing” with a spatula to caramelise and contain the flavour of the patty whilst maintaining its juiciness.

On Friday, the first customers ordering from the burger hatch will be given a raffle ticket which will be entered into a draw and picked at random later that day.

Patty's Burgers is set to offer one lucky customer free burgers for an entire year.

The winner receives the allowance to claim a burger of their choice from the six varieties on offer, everyday over the next 12 months.

Chris Impett, General Manager at Belgrave Music Hall said: “We’re so excited to have Patty's finally reveal the new menu, and serve up smash burgers to the people of Leeds! It’s really important to us to have something here for everyone, so alongside the quality smashed beef burgers, they have a plant-based alternative using the incredible Beyond Burger patty too.”