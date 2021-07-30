Where is your favourite chippy in Leeds?

Leeds fish and chips: The 10 best chippies in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews

Fridays call for a fish and chip dinner - but where is the best place to get them in Leeds?

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:45 pm

Whether you're after battered cod, extra mushy peas or a double helping of scraps, these are the best fish and chip shops in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews. Here's what customers had to say:

1. Murgatroyds, Yeadon

"These are the best fish and chips we have had in a long time, perfect batter, large meaty fish, tasty peas, absolutely fantastic"

2. Skyliner

"Crispy batter, chunky haddock, great chips...what more can you ask for?"

3. The Wetherby Whaler - Wetherby, Pudsey and Guiseley

"The fish and chips here are delicious. Excellent quality haddock with crisp batter and lightly fried chips. Service as always was excellent and the Covid safety measures are exemplary"

4. Original Fisheries, Bramley

"They could well be the best fish and chips I've ever tasted. They've got everything right, from the crispiness of the chips to the dripping they fry in - there are no shortcuts here, this really is the real deal."

