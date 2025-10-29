Leeds Dock café-bar wins approval to host outdoor events up to ten times a year

An aerial photo of the Leeds city centre, taken from Leeds Dock. | Duncan - stock.adobe.com

Permission has been granted to run a bar and outdoor events in a dockside community in the city.

The council has granted a permanent licence for alcohol sales at a venue in Leeds Dock.

It will see a cafe-bar allowed to open and gives permission for outdoor events on up to ten days each year.

Leeds Dock Ltd made an application to the council which drew five letters of objection, including from ward councillor Ed Carlisle.

A licensing hearing was told the concerns included noise and litter at the site, where around 1,800 people live.

Rebecca Lowe, representing the applicant, said one-off events held at Leeds Dock under temporary licences did not draw any noise complaints.

She told councillors: “The proposal is to be a really pleasant and vibrant place.”

Pre-application discussions were held with Leeds Dock residents and measures would be place to avoid noise nuisance and littering.

Ms Lowe said: “Those who attended the pre-application consultation were happy with the proposals made.”

Coun Carlisle, a Green Party member, said he could see the benefits of the proposal, but asked for reduced hours for an outside drinking space.

He said: “There have been events at the dock that definitely had negative impacts on residents and there is considerable upset.”

The site previously had a time-limited licence which expired in September 2024.

The new licence will allow the bar to open until 11pm. The outside space can open until 9pm, Sunday to Wednesday, 10pm on Thursdays and 11pm at weekends.