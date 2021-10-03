Leeds dive bar Mean Eyed Cat sees 'party flood back' since Covid restrictions lifted

Mean Eyed Cat, on Merrion Street, is inspired by rock 'n' roll legend Johnny Cash - offering an enticing cocktail menu and a range of ciders, wines and spirits in an "effortlessly cool" atmosphere.

The bar boasts a signature range of its own craft beers, including the chilli-infused 'Ring of Fire' and its namesake beer, a 6.8 per cent full-bodied IPA.

Free pizza is on offer with every drink purchased until 9pm, and the bar has launched monthly 'all nighter' events that run until 6am, catering for the party crowd that has flocked back to the bar.

A roll the dice game, which runs daily before 9pm, offers customers the chance to get 25 per cent off their order when they roll a two or four, or a free round if they roll a six.

Mean Eyed Cat is owned by Escapism Bar Group, which has Brooklyn, Cuckoo, Call Lane Social, Tiki Hideaway, The Maven and Verve in its portfolio.

Its marketing manager Hayley Grennan said customers have returned to Mean Eyed Cat in full force, exceeding their expectations.

"It's a bit of a crazy atmosphere," Hayley told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"When restrictions ended, Mean Eyed Cat became one of our craziest bars for partying. We didn't expect Mondays and Sundays to be as busy as they are; suddenly the party came flooding back which has been fantastic.

"The music is quite cheesy - it's got all your party anthems, but it's still alternate and rock 'n' roll. It's a great dive bar with a brilliant sound."