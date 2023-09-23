People in Leeds and beyond are to be given the chance to invest in a new community share that hopes to see 34 homes built “on land where no one else will build”.

An architect's plan for the new homes on Mistress Lane in Armley. Photo: Leeds Community Homes

The Armley Community Homes campaign, which launched on Thursday (September 21), is looking to raise £500,000 so that Leeds Community Homes can build the new homes on Mistress Lane in Armley.

The team states that the homes will be part of an affordable, sustainable new development for the people of Armley and will deliver desperately needed new homes on currently derelict land “that no-one else would build on”.

Lou Cunningham, Armley resident and member of Leeds Community Homes, said: “The need for decent, affordable new homes in Armley is massive. These homes will be a mix of flats and family houses for rent and sale, plus a shared communal space.

Staff, board members and local residents who have gotten behind the Leeds Community Homes project

"They will be insulated to a high standard also including solar panels (PV), air source heat pumps and mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) systems for all the homes, meaning that they will have a much lower carbon impact than most new and existing buildings.

"Residents will see this benefit in lower energy bills.”

On top of a shared communal space, Leeds Community Homes says that it will work with the residents so that they are involved in the running and management of the homes to create a strong sense of community.

Leeds Community Homes’s role as the community land trust for Leeds means that the homes will stay affordable for perpetuity.

Ms Cunningham said: “The land on Mistress Lane has been unused since council flats on there were demolished in the early 2000s. But it’s land right in the heart of Armley and so many people and families need homes. These homes won’t just create high-quality warm homes for local people but we hope will also act as a real boost for the whole area.

“With this share offer we are asking people to invest from £100 to £50,000. It’s a good deal - a 5% return on their investment whilst at the same time making a contribution to Armley’s future.”

Jimm Reed, Director of Leeds Community Homes and the person driving forward this project said: “I have been behind a number of major community-led housing schemes and this scheme is one of the most exciting, delivering homes which only Leeds Community Homes can make happen. The designs are for high-quality homes, so desperately needed by local people here.

“At Leeds Community Homes we have already raised the funding through Community Shares for affordable homes as part of the Climate Innovation District. In recent months, residents in Chapeltown have moved into their new homes in Chaco.

“Community-led housing doesn’t just create fantastic homes, it also helps build community, so that’s also what we are aiming to do here.