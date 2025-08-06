Independent coffee shops are now offering 25% off drinks with the Coffee Club app | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Support your favourite Leeds coffee shop and save 25% on every drink for a whole year – here’s the full list of local cafés taking part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds doesn’t mess about when it comes to coffee. From tucked-away neighbourhood gems to city centre favourites, this city’s indie café scene is one of the best in the UK – and now there’s a way to support it while saving money on every brew.

A new deal from Coffee Club lets you get 25% off barista-made drinks for a whole year, including at dozens of brilliant independent cafés right here in Leeds. It also covers national names like Caffè Nero, Black Sheep Coffee and Crepe Affaire – all for just £9.

If you love your daily coffee fix, this is the kind of deal that pays for itself fast. And better still, it’s a chance to put your money where your mouth is and back the local businesses that keep Leeds caffeinated and buzzing with personality.

You can get your £9 Coffee Club membership now from Wowcher – and start saving every time you pop in for a flat white.

These independent Leeds cafés are all part of the deal

From Headingley to Holbeck, this is the full list of local coffee spots in Leeds where you can now flash your app and get 25% off:

Abyssinia Cafe – 12 Ashley Road

Alfies Coffee & Pattisserie – 134a Beeston Road

Babel Lounge – Unit 3 Telephone Place

Bens Kitchen – 43 Holbeck Lane

Blinok Pancake House – 1 Station Road, Guiseley

Cafe Mujo – 81 Great George Street

Cha Lounge – 24 Dock Street

Country Crust Sandwich Shop – 489 Scott Hall Road

Deli Kitchen – 55 Great George Street

Dukes Donuts & Coffee – 148b Cardigan Road

Fleur Restaurants – The Light

Haute Dolci – Unit 20A The Light, The Headrow

Ice Boujee – 7 The Crescent

Ice Scoop Gelato – 8 Easterly Road

Ice Scoop Gelato (Queens Road) – 41 Queen’s Road

Ice Scoop Gelato (Station Road) – 43–45 Station Road, Cross Gates

KTA Cafe and Bar – Munroe House, Duke Street

Kult Cafe – 6 New Market Street

Lillys Cafe – 18 Burley Street

Mad Hatters Cafe – 54 Station Road, Horsforth

Miles & Co Coffee – Unit 21 Market Hall, Kirkgate

Mizzika 555 – 197 Chapeltown Road

Munch Cafe – 5 North Lane

Nosh – 9 York Place

Out of the Woods – 2 Watermans Place

Out of the Woods (Water Lane) – 113 Water Lane

Panda Lounge – 56 Mabgate

Proper Coffee – 549 Stanningley Road

Rendez Vu Cafe – 201 Clarendon Road

Sheaf Street – 3 Sheaf Street

SOOS CAFE – 4 South Queen Street, Morley

Spud & Bros Leeds – Trinity Leeds, 27 Albion Street

The Clubhouse – 8 Saint Paul’s Street

The Food Caffinity – 111 Otley Road, Guiseley

The Union Coffee – 51 Great George Street

The Vinyl Whistle – 12 Otley Road

Victoria Corner Cafe – 149 Victoria Road

Wolfox Nord – 2–4 Britannia Street

You’ll also get your 25% off at every Caffè Nero and Black Sheep Coffee in the UK – handy if you’re commuting, travelling, or just want a quick espresso on the go.

Here’s how it works

Once you’ve bought the voucher, you’ll get a code by email. Download the Coffee Club App, register, enter the code, and you’re good to go. No pre-booking, no barcode faff – just show the app at the counter and enjoy your discount on any barista-made drink.

You can use it as often as you like, every day of the week, for both in-store and takeaway drinks. It’s also a brilliant gift idea if you know someone who can’t start their morning without a proper cup of something.

To join the club and start supporting local coffee in Leeds, get your Wowcher Coffee Club deal here for just £9 – and enjoy every sip a little more.

Get genuine Manuka honey – the same brand trusted by Dr Hilary Jones £ 7.84 Buy now Buy now Not all Manuka honey is the real deal – but Manuka Doctor’s is. Harvested and packed in New Zealand, every jar is independently tested, certified for MGO content, and traceable back to the hive. That’s why it’s the only brand endorsed by TV health expert Dr Hilary Jones. With over 100,000 five-star reviews and a loyal following among athletes, nutritionists and wellness advocates, it’s a trusted choice for natural immunity support and more. Order a 500g jar of MGO 30+ Manuka Doctor honey for just £7.84 while stocks last