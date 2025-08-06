Every indie café in Leeds where you can now get 25% off drinks with this £9 deal
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Leeds doesn’t mess about when it comes to coffee. From tucked-away neighbourhood gems to city centre favourites, this city’s indie café scene is one of the best in the UK – and now there’s a way to support it while saving money on every brew.
A new deal from Coffee Club lets you get 25% off barista-made drinks for a whole year, including at dozens of brilliant independent cafés right here in Leeds. It also covers national names like Caffè Nero, Black Sheep Coffee and Crepe Affaire – all for just £9.
If you love your daily coffee fix, this is the kind of deal that pays for itself fast. And better still, it’s a chance to put your money where your mouth is and back the local businesses that keep Leeds caffeinated and buzzing with personality.
You can get your £9 Coffee Club membership now from Wowcher – and start saving every time you pop in for a flat white.
These independent Leeds cafés are all part of the deal
From Headingley to Holbeck, this is the full list of local coffee spots in Leeds where you can now flash your app and get 25% off:
- Abyssinia Cafe – 12 Ashley Road
- Alfies Coffee & Pattisserie – 134a Beeston Road
- Babel Lounge – Unit 3 Telephone Place
- Bens Kitchen – 43 Holbeck Lane
- Blinok Pancake House – 1 Station Road, Guiseley
- Cafe Mujo – 81 Great George Street
- Cha Lounge – 24 Dock Street
- Country Crust Sandwich Shop – 489 Scott Hall Road
- Deli Kitchen – 55 Great George Street
- Dukes Donuts & Coffee – 148b Cardigan Road
- Fleur Restaurants – The Light
- Haute Dolci – Unit 20A The Light, The Headrow
- Ice Boujee – 7 The Crescent
- Ice Scoop Gelato – 8 Easterly Road
- Ice Scoop Gelato (Queens Road) – 41 Queen’s Road
- Ice Scoop Gelato (Station Road) – 43–45 Station Road, Cross Gates
- KTA Cafe and Bar – Munroe House, Duke Street
- Kult Cafe – 6 New Market Street
- Lillys Cafe – 18 Burley Street
- Mad Hatters Cafe – 54 Station Road, Horsforth
- Miles & Co Coffee – Unit 21 Market Hall, Kirkgate
- Mizzika 555 – 197 Chapeltown Road
- Munch Cafe – 5 North Lane
- Nosh – 9 York Place
- Out of the Woods – 2 Watermans Place
- Out of the Woods (Water Lane) – 113 Water Lane
- Panda Lounge – 56 Mabgate
- Proper Coffee – 549 Stanningley Road
- Rendez Vu Cafe – 201 Clarendon Road
- Sheaf Street – 3 Sheaf Street
- SOOS CAFE – 4 South Queen Street, Morley
- Spud & Bros Leeds – Trinity Leeds, 27 Albion Street
- The Clubhouse – 8 Saint Paul’s Street
- The Food Caffinity – 111 Otley Road, Guiseley
- The Union Coffee – 51 Great George Street
- The Vinyl Whistle – 12 Otley Road
- Victoria Corner Cafe – 149 Victoria Road
- Wolfox Nord – 2–4 Britannia Street
You’ll also get your 25% off at every Caffè Nero and Black Sheep Coffee in the UK – handy if you’re commuting, travelling, or just want a quick espresso on the go.
Here’s how it works
Once you’ve bought the voucher, you’ll get a code by email. Download the Coffee Club App, register, enter the code, and you’re good to go. No pre-booking, no barcode faff – just show the app at the counter and enjoy your discount on any barista-made drink.
You can use it as often as you like, every day of the week, for both in-store and takeaway drinks. It’s also a brilliant gift idea if you know someone who can’t start their morning without a proper cup of something.
To join the club and start supporting local coffee in Leeds, get your Wowcher Coffee Club deal here for just £9 – and enjoy every sip a little more.
