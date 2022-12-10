From festive decorations to the perfect gift for a loved one, these Christmas markets have it all. Here are some of the most popular Christmas markets within an hour’s drive of Leeds.

The Christmas Market at the Corn Exchange

The Christmas Market heads to the Corn Exchange this month with a whole host of delicious drinks, games and classes. Enjoy a variety of

Christkindelmarkt German Market Millennium Square, Leeds

local crafts with the benefit of a main bar area, food traders, Christmas stalls from Mahogany Market and Indiariety e Makers.

York Christmas Market

Enjoy one of Yorkshire’s most magical Christmas markets this year in York. With a plethora of local creatives and plenty of festive products, this Christmas market is bound to inspire a range of special gifts for the whole family. This year also welcomes the addition of a Swiss chalet; a dining experience fcreated by the Michelin star Andrew Pern.

Harrogate Christmas Market

Take a trip to Harrogate market to delve into the arts and crafts from local creatives. There are plenty of festive decorations to deck a Christmas tree or gift a special someone this festive season, so why not visit and give it a try?

Sheffield Christmas Market

For a taste of Sheffield's independent creatives and traders, why not try Sheffield Christmas Market? Enjoy two Alpine Bars, a traditional German sausage grill, Spanish churros and a variety of other delights.