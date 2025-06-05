Wen's North Street: Good Food Guide hails Chinese restaurant in Leeds as top Father's Day dining spot

A celebrated Chinese restaurant in Leeds has been named among the best places in the UK to celebrate Father’s Day.

The Good Food Guide, which is known for championing outstanding dining experiences, has included family-run eatery Wen’s in its latest list of standout venues perfect for marking the special occasion.

A customer at Wen's Restaurant, North Street, said: "We ordered the chicken mince dumplings, salt and pepper tofu, Chinese leaf with garlic, beef noodles, crispy shredded beef in Cantonese sauce and egg fried rice. Suffice it to say we had enough food to feed an army and so had plenty of leftovers to take home. Everything was piping hot, fresh and tasty."

Specialising in home-style cooking from China’s Shandong province, the North Street restaurant has become a favourite for its authentic flavours, relaxed atmosphere, and dishes rarely seen elsewhere in the city.

Reviewers from The Good Food Guide praised the “lively home-style cooking” and “café-style decor beneath a raftered ceiling”.

They said: “The Wen family hails from Shandong province (between Beijing and Shanghai), and the cooking of that eastern region - along with some excursions into the Szechuan repertoire – constitutes the backbone of their appealing city-centre venue.”

The review continued: “Where better to start than with Mrs Wen’s minced pork dumplings, pleasingly hefty specimens with soy and chilli for dipping?

“A sizeable portion of marinated jellyfish in coriander and chilli, textured with Chinese leaf, is deeply moreish, likewise chicken on the bone dressed in chilli oil (another terrific cold appetiser).”

Other standout dishes highlighted included the marinated jellyfish in coriander and chilli, and tofu with Szechuan peppercorns and doubanjiang - which is fermented bean paste.

