Wen's North Street: Good Food Guide hails Chinese restaurant in Leeds as top Father's Day dining spot
The Good Food Guide, which is known for championing outstanding dining experiences, has included family-run eatery Wen’s in its latest list of standout venues perfect for marking the special occasion.
Specialising in home-style cooking from China’s Shandong province, the North Street restaurant has become a favourite for its authentic flavours, relaxed atmosphere, and dishes rarely seen elsewhere in the city.
Reviewers from The Good Food Guide praised the “lively home-style cooking” and “café-style decor beneath a raftered ceiling”.
They said: “The Wen family hails from Shandong province (between Beijing and Shanghai), and the cooking of that eastern region - along with some excursions into the Szechuan repertoire – constitutes the backbone of their appealing city-centre venue.”
The review continued: “Where better to start than with Mrs Wen’s minced pork dumplings, pleasingly hefty specimens with soy and chilli for dipping?
“A sizeable portion of marinated jellyfish in coriander and chilli, textured with Chinese leaf, is deeply moreish, likewise chicken on the bone dressed in chilli oil (another terrific cold appetiser).”
Other standout dishes highlighted included the marinated jellyfish in coriander and chilli, and tofu with Szechuan peppercorns and doubanjiang - which is fermented bean paste.
