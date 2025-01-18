Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This charmingly minimalist bistro has made a name for itself offering one of the most intimate dining experiences in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the last five years, Hern in Chapel Allerton has been quietly redefining what it means to serve exceptional food in the suburbs.

Head chef Rab Adams opened Hern in Chapel Allerton five years ago. | Tony Johnson

Its “product-led” philosophy sees head chef and owner Rab Adams take organic ingredients and craft dishes that highlight their essence with minimal intervention and maximum impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the venue itself reflects that simplicity - it is a stripped back space bathed in natural light, where white-painted exposed brick and tiled floors set a subtle stage for the real star: the food.

In a couple of weeks, Hern will unveil its new seven-course tasting menu, a move that’s reflective of the fine dining roots that shaped 38-year-old Rab’s early career.

He started cooking in his 20s after studying physics at the University of Edinburgh. It was in the Scottish capital that his love of food began to take hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was eating out a lot,” he said, “and within 18 months, I decided I wanted to go to cooking school.”

The minimalist bistro, on Stainbeck Corner, offers one of the most intimate dining experiences in Leeds. | Tony Johnson

His decision led him to the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in London, where he honed his skills over nine months.

Rab’s first foray into a professional kitchen was at the celebrated Hedone in Chiswick, an experience he described as “foundational”.

“It was a small kitchen, so I helped out on a few sections and would get to see everything,” he recalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I learned the basic stuff about putting together a dish – the importance of texture, acidity, and that sort of thing.”

A subsequent role at Gordon Ramsay’s flagship restaurant in Chelsea followed.

“That was a big step up. I realised quite quickly that I didn’t want to work somewhere with extreme hours and in such an intense environment. You’re talking about 20-hour days.”

Rab, 38, previously worked at the celebrated Hedone in Chiswick, and Gordon Ramsay’s flagship restaurant in Chelsea. | Tony Johnson

Nonetheless, the experience was invaluable. “It taught me about getting organised, whereas my time at Hedone was about focusing on products,” added Rab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After moving to West Yorkshire to be with his wife, Rab’s first venture in Leeds was Roops, a bakery with a focus on sourdough bread.

And though it was more challenging than he had anticipated, it became a step towards opening Hern.

His vision for the restaurant was clear from the outset - a neighbourhood bistro offering a relaxed but refined dining experience.

“We didn’t really open with a concept,” he said. “But I knew we were going to do a set menu because it was just me in the kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted it to be at a competitive price point and for the restaurant to be in a suburb where people lived.”

The venue is bathed in natural light, with white-painted exposed brick, tiled floors and wine bottles lining the shelves. | Tony Johnson

He continued: “It took us a while to get to where we are now in terms of the food, the aesthetic, and the identity of the place.

“Sometimes when places open, they look very polished - but we didn't really have the PR or a big budget for that.

“We did the absolute bare minimum before opening, so this was more organic and a bit of a sleeper hit. I just thought, if the food's good people will come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu at Hern is constantly evolving, driven by the seasons and Rab’s commitment to using organic ingredients. When crafting a dish, he said that balance is paramount.

“If we’re going to do a lighter vegetable dish for a starter, we might want to do something more substantial as a main course,” he explained.

Describing his approach, he said: “We’re looking at produce and saying: what’s the minimum we need to do to this ingredient to make it into a dish.

“If we have a concept, that’s what it is. I hope that’s still coming through, because we’re a bit busier than we used to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the current menu’s standout dishes is a bergamot dessert. | Hern

One of the current menu’s standout dishes is a bergamot dessert that exemplifies Hern’s inventive style.

“We realised that if we juiced the bergamot and kept the flesh, we could boil it and turn the waste product into a sorbet.”

It is served with whipped mascarpone, meringue, black pepper and crumbled biscuits.

Looking ahead, Rab expressed excitement about the introduction of Hern’s new “long menu,” a six- or seven-course tasting menu priced at £70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re hoping to be super creative with the new menu and play around with the format,” he said. It will be offered alongside the more affordable four-course “short menu”, which caters to all dietary requirements.

Another goal for the new year is to transition to using exclusively organic ingredients.

And beyond that? “Opening a new location is always on the cards,” teased Rab.