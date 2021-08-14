Well if you do - and you fancy getting paid for it - then you're in luck.

Professional breakfast testers are being recruited across the country, including in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Would you want to be a professional breakfast tester?

MyJobQuote is looking for people who are passionate about the most important meal of the day in this battle of the breakfasts - and the successful applicants will also receive £250 for their work.

The successful candidates will need to judge the breakfasts on the following criteria: how appetising it looks; the breakfast item ratio; the quality of produce and cookery; the overall taste and value for money

MyJobQuote's Heather Barrigan said: “If you love a full English breakfast this could be your dream job.

"Not only do you get to eat as many full English breakfasts as you can handle for free, we will pay travel expenses on top of your £250 pay packet.”

Applicants simply fill in the form on the website telling them why you would be perfect for the role.

The company is also looking for breakfast testers in the following cites: Newcastle; Liverpool; Birmingham; Bristol; Southampton and Plymouth.