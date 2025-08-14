11 of the best-rated pubs for food in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews

While there’s always a time for the fine-dining restaurant experience, sometimes there’s nothing better than some delicious pub grub.

Leeds is home to many incredible pubs, with traditional food menus serving up the likes of roasts, pies, fish and more - to be enjoyed alongside a pint.

We’ve analysed TripAdvisor reviews and picked out 11 of the best-rated pubs in the city for lunch and dinner.

Here are the foodie pubs that came out on top, and what customers had to say about their experience.

The Scarborough Hotel on Bishopgate Street has a 4.6* rating from 691 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “I like to consider myself a man who knows great food. HANDS DOWN the best fish pie and hospitality I've had the pleasure of experiencing in at least the last 10 years. Absolutely awesome.”

1. The Scarborough Hotel, Bishopgate Street

The Dry Dock Leeds on Woodhouse Lane has a 4.6* rating from 476 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great selection of cocktails. Really reasonably priced. Peach was lovely, she was really accommodating and went above and beyond.”

2. The Dry Dock Leeds, Woodhouse Lane

The Adelphi on Hunslet Road has a 4.4* rating from 742 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great Sunday roast, warm and friendly staff, lovely atmosphere. We always get great service and it’s a great pub just outside of the city centre.”

3. The Adelphi, Hunslet Road

Bowers Tap on Lower Briggate has a 4.4* rating from 284 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “We have had the Bottomless brunch a couple of times at Bowers Tap now and both experiences have been excellent. The staff are brilliant, they couldn’t do enough for us. The food is great and the drinks choices are excellent. By far the best bottomless brunch we have had and will be booking again very soon.”

4. Bowers Tap, Lower Briggate

The Station in Guiseley has a 4.5* rating from 282 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “We’ve not been here for a while so it was nice to see a new menu. We ordered a steak sandwich & a fish goujon sandwich, both were served with chunky chips & coleslaw, delicious.”

5. The Station, Guiseley

The Old Ball in Horsforth has a 4.1* rating from 345 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fabulous pub food, nothing fancy but just hits the spot. Also great service from Olivia: she was so on the ball with everything.”

6. The Old Ball, Horsforth

