Leeds bars and clubs: 17 must-try venues on a night out in the city including Fibre, Mojo and Brudenell

Leeds boasts one of the best nightlife scenes in the country – from cheesy club nights and cutting edge dance music to a classy trip to the theatre.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST

Whether you’re looking for a quiet pint or a place to dance all night long, there’s something for everyone on a night out in the city. We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for their suggestions of where to visit on the ‘best night out’ in Leeds – and they didn’t disappoint.

Here are 17 must-try places to visit, according to people who live here.

Our readers recommended these venues as must-visits on a night out in Leeds

1. Best night out in Leeds

Our readers recommended these venues as must-visits on a night out in Leeds

A very popular suggestion was The Three Legs pub in The Headrow. Karen Goody said the best night out in Leeds involved "dancing away" at the pub, which also offers karaoke, and it was recommended by dozens of others.

2. The Three Legs

A very popular suggestion was The Three Legs pub in The Headrow. Karen Goody said the best night out in Leeds involved "dancing away" at the pub, which also offers karaoke, and it was recommended by dozens of others.

Another popular recommendation was Merrion Street bar MOJO. Kimberley Louise said her best nights out were "dancing on tables in MOJO" - and Helen Shepherd agreed. The rock 'n' roll-themed cocktail bar offers cocktail masterclasses and private event rooms, as well as outdoor seating to soak up the sunshine.

3. MOJO

Another popular recommendation was Merrion Street bar MOJO. Kimberley Louise said her best nights out were "dancing on tables in MOJO" - and Helen Shepherd agreed. The rock 'n' roll-themed cocktail bar offers cocktail masterclasses and private event rooms, as well as outdoor seating to soak up the sunshine.

Pete Bedford suggested the best night out in Leeds must include a trip to the New Penny. Said to be the oldest gay bar in Leeds, the Call Lane venue is open late every night and hosts live entertainment and drag performances.

4. The New Penny

Pete Bedford suggested the best night out in Leeds must include a trip to the New Penny. Said to be the oldest gay bar in Leeds, the Call Lane venue is open late every night and hosts live entertainment and drag performances.

