The 19 best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Leeds ranked by reviews from local customers

Published 12th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

These are the top-rated spots in Leeds for Chinese food 🍜

Whether you’re after authentic dim sum, an indulgent takeaway or a hot pot to share, we’re lucky to have a wealth of Chinese restaurants across Leeds. But which ones do locals swear by?

We’ve rounded up the 19 top places in the city for Chinese food, according to Tripadvisor reviews. Here’s what local diners had to say about their experience, from tasty food to exceptional service.

"The food is just exceptional. It felt like it didn’t matter what we ordered, we were going to be wowed by presentation and quality. The soy and caramel sauce to complement the fillet was just out of this world."

1. Tattu, city centre

"The food is just exceptional. It felt like it didn’t matter what we ordered, we were going to be wowed by presentation and quality. The soy and caramel sauce to complement the fillet was just out of this world." | Yorkshire Evening Post

"Absolutely amazing food and service! We got a takeaway and staff were so polite and welcoming on the phone/on collection. The food was amazing - big portions and really tasty, definitely good value for money. "

2. Sweet Basil Valley, Yeadon

"Absolutely amazing food and service! We got a takeaway and staff were so polite and welcoming on the phone/on collection. The food was amazing - big portions and really tasty, definitely good value for money. " | Yorkshire Evening Post

"Amazing and fast service, have come here several times and never disappointed. Food is always brilliant, and cocktails too!"

3. Mans Market, city centre

"Amazing and fast service, have come here several times and never disappointed. Food is always brilliant, and cocktails too!" | Yorkshire Evening Post

"They have an extensive menu with different options but we decided on the small plates (chicken skewers & prawn toast) and duck to share as a starter, then 2 large plates and some sides, again to share between us. The food was delicious and the staff were so welcoming and friendly."

4. TAO, city centre

"They have an extensive menu with different options but we decided on the small plates (chicken skewers & prawn toast) and duck to share as a starter, then 2 large plates and some sides, again to share between us. The food was delicious and the staff were so welcoming and friendly." | Google

"This is a beautiful restaurant and the service was excellent. We thought the fixed price lunch menu was really good value. The dim sums were tasty and looked a picture!"

5. Blue Pavilion, city centre

"This is a beautiful restaurant and the service was excellent. We thought the fixed price lunch menu was really good value. The dim sums were tasty and looked a picture!" | Blue Pavilion

"High quality Chinese food, bringing joy to us all, would definitely come back and will be sure to recommend it to anyone visiting Leeds."

6. Wen's, city centre

"High quality Chinese food, bringing joy to us all, would definitely come back and will be sure to recommend it to anyone visiting Leeds." | James Hardisty

