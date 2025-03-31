Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A breakfast café that became a go-to for many in a Leeds suburb has been bought out, renamed and refurbished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Café Enzo on Kirkstall Road in Burley was closed three weeks ago after being purchased by Bulent Yalcin and his partner, who have now reopened the spot as Le Kaffe.

Mr Yalcin said that the married couple who previously owned and ran it for 12 years wanted to sell up so they no longer had to commute from their home in Bingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Kaffe has now opened on Kirkstall Road in Burley Road in place of local-favourite Café Enzo | Le Kaffe

He said: “The travel was taking up three hours of their days. They were looking for somewhere nearer to their home.

“I’ve known them for years myself. I already run La Bistro Mediterranean restaurant in Horsforth so when they first decided to sell it I thought I would take it on.”

During the three-week closure Mr Yalcin oversaw a redecoration of the restaurant and replacement of the cutlery and crockery. The menu has also been updated with the English breakfast, the most popular dish, having some added features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After “testing the water” last week, Le Kaffe was officially opened today (Monday), with Mr Yalcin saying: “It’s gone better than we expected.

“Because we shut for a while people probably don’t know that we’ve reopened but it’s been busy enough and we’ve had some positive feedback so we’re happy.”

Le Kaffe has kept on the previous chef from Café Enzo and will be open 7.30am to 4pm from Monday to Saturday. Mr Yalcin said that he will look to open on Sundays in the future.