Lala's Restaurant in Pudsey shortlisted for prestigious Asian Restaurant Award

Lala's on Bradford Road in Pudsey. Photo provided by Lala's.

Lala's Restaurant, in Bradford Road, Pudsey, is among the finalists up for the national awards held by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF).

It is restaurant nominated in the Regional Awards section.

The awards are open to restaurants of all Asian and Oriental cuisines across the country.

More than 100,000 online votes from members of the spice loving community determined the finalists.

Lala's Restaurant opened in early January 2020 after owner Junior Rashid transformed a disused former pub into the luxurious new eatery.

It is the fourth site for the Kashmiri restaurant chain, which has branches across Yorkshire in Huddersfield, Wakefield and Bradford.

The Huddersfield branch is also up for an award.

Other West Yorkshire restaurants up the regional award include My Lahore British Asian Kitchen in Bradford, which also has a branch in Cavendish Street, Burley.

Kamal Miah, of the Rice n Spice, in Wakefield, is up for the Restaurateur Award.

In the Restaurant Group category, popular chains Akbar, based in Bradford and the Agrah, based in Shipley, are both nominated.

The Akbars restaurant in Leeds is in Eastgate.

In Leeds, the Agrah has sites in St Peter's Square, Aberford Road in Garfoth and Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton.

ACF chairman Yawar Khan said: “The pandemic has been devastating for many hospitality businesses and its workers.

“These awards will acknowledge the sector’s resilience, innovation and generosity in the face of such adversity.”

.The winners will be announced at a gala dinner and presentation ceremony organised at the Mercure Piccadilly on Tuesday, August 31.