KFC in Leeds: The best and worst fried chicken branches according to Google reviews
It’s the world’s second largest fast food chain – behind only McDonald’s.
And there are 18 KFC branches to choose from in Leeds, whether you’re craving a Finger Lickin' Good sharing bucket, a burger box or Krushem milkshake. We’ve collected the Google review rating of every KFC branch in the city –from Wetherby to Beeston.
Here is every KFC branch ranked from the highest to lowest Google reviews rating.
