KFC in Leeds: The best and worst fried chicken branches according to Google reviews

It’s the world’s second largest fast food chain – behind only McDonald’s.

By Abbey Maclure
4 minutes ago

And there are 18 KFC branches to choose from in Leeds, whether you’re craving a Finger Lickin' Good sharing bucket, a burger box or Krushem milkshake. We’ve collected the Google review rating of every KFC branch in the city –from Wetherby to Beeston.

Here is every KFC branch ranked from the highest to lowest Google reviews rating.

1. The best and worst KFCs in Leeds

Here is the Google reviews rating of every KFC branch in Leeds, ranked from best to worst

Photo: National World

2. Harehills

The KFC in Roundhay Road, Harehills, scored 3.7 out of 5 stars from 528 reviews

Photo: Google

3. Cross Gates

The Cross Gates branch, in Station Road, scored 3.7 stars from 178 reviews

Photo: Google

4. Colton Mill

The KFC in Stile Hill Way, Colton Mill, scored 3.6 stars from 892 reviews

Photo: James Hardisty

