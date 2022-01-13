Karen Wright writes: Here it is – my recipe for delicious curry filled samosa rolls.

Firstly, put the curry back onto the hob and bubble it up until it reduces in volume and is not at all runny.

Then use a potato masher to mash the chickpeas and potatoes so that there are no big lumps. It is important to then let the mixture go cold.

Karen’s vegan samosa rolls are filled with chickpea and potato curry

Take a roll of shop-bought ready rolled puff pastry and slice it into two lengthways, to give two strips of pastry.

Next, spoon the mixture along the centre of each strip just like you would if you were making sausage rolls.

Brush the pastry with beaten egg, or soy milk if you want to keep it vegan.

Fold one side over the mixture and then the other side over that and make sure both sides of pastry are nipped together well to seal in the curry.

So, now you have two tubes. Roll the tubes over so the sealed side is underneath and then slice into the desired sizes.

Finally, take your scissors and make two snips on the top of each roll. Brush with beaten egg or soy milk and place on a baking tray. You can use the paper the pastry was rolled in to line the tray.

Bake in a hot preheated oven at about 200c for around 20 minutes.

These rolls are scrumptious and I froze the ones in the photo. I shall defrost them the next time I am entertaining as they make a great spicy treat.

The weather forecast for this week is quite fair and I am very happy with that as I am up, off and away for a few days filming in Derbyshire.

I shall be cooking in our caravan on a campsite in Castleton. It is a Caravan and Camping Club site that is open all year.

I am very excited to be getting away so soon into the new year and doing fun things in a great location.

Castleton is one of those places I love to visit. It’s surrounded by hillsides and overlooked by Mam Tor (the shivering mountain) and the ancient Peveril Castle.

The village is popular for it’s show caves and there is a fabulous visitors centre, gift shops, cafes and pubs too.

I shall report back next week on what it was like in January!